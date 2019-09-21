Confirmed! Kiara Advani to play female lead in Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' 2

New Delhi: Horror-comedy ' Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was a huge hit back in 2007. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles and now its sequel, ' Bhool Bhulaiyaa' 2 is about to go on floors soon. The film had locked Kartik Aaryan as the male lead a while ago and since then, speculations about the female lead were going on. Kiara Advani's name popped up days ago and guess what? The reports are true!

The actress confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote, “Teri Aankhen Bhool Bhulaiyaa excited to share with you! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can’t wait to begin this journey with @TheAaryanKartik @BazmeeAnees @Cine1Studios @TSeries @MuradKhetani @itsBhushanKumar”

Check out her Tweet here:

In response to Kiara's tweet, the film's director Anees Bazmee wrote, “It's a pleasure to have you on board”

Kiara was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' and won hearts with her performance. The film had Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

This is the first time that we will get to see Kiara and Kartik work in a horror-comedy.

Excited? Let us know in comments.