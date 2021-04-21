हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on ZEE5, ZEE PLEX with theatrical release on THIS date

Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming venture 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. The makers have made a big announcement related to the movie. 

CONFIRMED! Salman Khan&#039;s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on ZEE5, ZEE PLEX with theatrical release on THIS date
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming venture 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. The makers have made a big announcement related to the movie. 

Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will release theatrically and on digital platforms on the same day. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #RADHE IN CINEMAS AND DIGITAL MEDIUMS ON SAME DAY... #SalmanKhan’s #Radhe will release simultaneously in cinemas and digital mediums [pay per view] on 13 May 2021... Trailer drops tomorrow.

The Radhe trailer is all set to drop in on April 22, 2021. 

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhe: Your Most Wanted BhaiSalman KhanZEE5Zee PlexRadhe filmEid 2021Disha Patani
Next
Story

Oscars 2021: Clutter-breaking nominees who could make history this year!

Must Watch

PT21M24S

FAQs with AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria over Covid 2.0