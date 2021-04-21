CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on ZEE5, ZEE PLEX with theatrical release on THIS date

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming venture 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is now all set to entertain the audiences this Eid on May 13, 2021. The makers have made a big announcement related to the movie.

Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will release theatrically and on digital platforms on the same day. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #RADHE IN CINEMAS AND DIGITAL MEDIUMS ON SAME DAY... #SalmanKhan’s #Radhe will release simultaneously in cinemas and digital mediums [pay per view] on 13 May 2021... Trailer drops tomorrow.

#RADHE IN CINEMAS AND DIGITAL MEDIUMS ON SAME DAY... #SalmanKhan’s #Radhe will release simultaneously in cinemas and digital mediums [pay per view] on 13 May 2021... Trailer drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JqGfaWSdpb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2021

The Radhe trailer is all set to drop in on April 22, 2021.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.