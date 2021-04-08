हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release postponed due to COVID-19 surge? Actor answers

When Salaman was asked about his upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', the actor said that the release may be postponed.

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release postponed due to COVID-19 surge? Actor answers
Picture credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed in an online interview that the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' may be postponed due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the cover reveal of Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Salman Khan was asked about 'Radhe' to which the actor replied saying that they are trying to release the film on Eid but may have to postpone if the lockdown continues.

Salman Khan said, "We are still trying our best to release 'Radhe' on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid. But if the cases go down and people take care of themselves and wear the masks, maintain social distancing, don’t break the laws that the government has put on us then I think this will die off very soon and if it does then we will have 'Radhe' in theatres on Eid."

He added, "But if the citizens don't listen and these COVID cases continue to rise then it's not just the problem for theatre owners but also for the daily wage workers. It’s going to be a really bad one like the way it was earlier."

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhe: Your Most Wanted BhaiSalman KhanBollywoodKabir Bedi autobiography
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' release postponed again, here's how Twitterati is reacting

Must Watch

PT5M7S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, April 07, 2021