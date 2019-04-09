हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Dhawan

Coolie No 1' an adaptation, not a remake: Varun Dhawan

The actor says the film is currently in the scripting stage. 

Coolie No 1&#039; an adaptation, not a remake: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the new version of "Coolie No 1", says it is not a remake but the essence of the original film will be retained. 

Varun's father David Dhawan had directed the Govinda-starrer 1995 hit. 

"When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same," Varun told PTI. 

The actor says the film is currently in the scripting stage. "Work is on for 'Coolie No 1'. The shoot will start in August-September."

There is also a strong buzz that Varun will reunite with his "Badlapur" director Sriram Raghavan and the actor teased a possibility.

"He (Sriram) is one of the best directors we have. There is some talk happening, so let's see."

The actor is promoting his next, "Kalank" and is currently working on "Street Dancer". 

 

