Coolie No. 1 movie review

Coolie No. 1 movie review: Mirchi Lagi Toh, Main Kya Karu? Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan to audience

Paresh Rawal as Jeffery Rozario and Javed Jaaferi aka Pandit Jai Kishen are the only respite, who possibly makes it bearable in parts. 

Coolie No. 1 movie review: Mirchi Lagi Toh, Main Kya Karu? Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan to audience
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Director: David Dhawan

Release: December 25

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 3/5

Old wine in the new bottle doesn't make it taste any good, this time!

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 2020 version of 'Coolie No. 1' featuring his star son Varun Dhawan and promising new-age actress Sara Ali Khan falls flat on many levels. As a viewer, expectations from his masala pot-boiler were sky-high, but unfortunately, over-the-top acting and bizarre dialogues just kill the vibe. 

Right from Varun Dhawan's unexplainable weird make-up as a Coolie to Sara Ali Khan's totally OTT expressions - this David Dhawan directorial is NOT a number 1. 

The 1995 Coolie No.1 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor was high on entertainment, star value, dialogues and funny punches coupled with blockbuster music. But sadly, the new 2020 version of Coolie No. 1 could not reprise any of it. 

Varun is an excellent dancer and so his fans might want to whistle on a few notes with Sara Ali Khan matching his steps in a vibrant Vibgyor of outfits. Rumi Jaffrey has written the screenplay while Farhad Samji's dialogues are missing the dart, this time. 

Seriously, when you watch this 2 hours plus movie, suddenly you miss Karisma Kapoor's energetic moves giving Govinda's choreography a perfect match. Had the original cast been included, maybe the result could have been entertaining.

You will enjoy this big Christmas release only in bits and that's where it slips. 

All in all, watch 'Coolie No. 1' if you really are fans of Varun and Sara - but please remember there's nothing number 1 about it, and the makers did warn you with Mirchi Lagi Toh, Main Kya Karu?

