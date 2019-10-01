close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coolie No. 1

'Coolie No. 1': Sahil Vaid joins Varun, Sara in the cast

The new version is slated to release in May next year.

&#039;Coolie No. 1&#039;: Sahil Vaid joins Varun, Sara in the cast

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Vaid has joined the cast of the upcoming film "Coolie No. 1", starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Varun announced: "Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1".

An excited Sahil also tweeted: "Back with my buddy again! This is going to be so much fun! #CoolieNo1."

Sahil has earlier worked with Varun Dhawan in movies such as "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

"Coolie No. 1" is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, and is a remake of the filmmaker's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The new version is slated to release in May next year.

 

Tags:
Coolie No. 1Sara Ali KhanVarun Dhawansahil vaid
Next
Story

Ahead of release, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff urge people to protect 'War' spoilers!

Must Watch

PT13M

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 news of the day