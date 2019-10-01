'Coolie No. 1': Sahil Vaid joins Varun, Sara in the cast

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Vaid has joined the cast of the upcoming film "Coolie No. 1", starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Varun announced: "Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1".

An excited Sahil also tweeted: "Back with my buddy again! This is going to be so much fun! #CoolieNo1."

Sahil has earlier worked with Varun Dhawan in movies such as "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania".

"Coolie No. 1" is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, and is a remake of the filmmaker's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The new version is slated to release in May next year.