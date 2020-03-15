Coronavirus outbreak: Shootings of films, TV shoots to stop from March 19

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and other entertainment bodies on Sunday decided to stop shootings of all films, TV serials and web shows from Thursday, March 19 to 31. The decision was taken in an urgent meeting between the IMPPA, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and others in compliance with the initiatives taken by central as well as state governments.

All the producers have been granted three days to ask their units shooting anywhere in India or at other places to come back. “In the interest of the country, society and film workers, all the associations of the Indian film industry have taken the decision to shut shootings of films, TV serials and web shows across India from March 19 to 31, 2020,” said JD Majethia, TV producer and vice president, Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC).

Meanwhile, Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit said, “Coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world and we have taken the decision to shut all shoots after a long meeting with all associations. All the associations and industries across India – North, South or any other regional – are with us in this decision”.

He further added, “We have given a three-day period for all producers so that they can ask their units working anywhere in India or outside the country to come back. It will also give some time for broadcasters to think about their programming during the shoot shut down. The film industry is extremely serious about combating COVID-19. During the shutdown, cleaning and sanitation will be implemented at the sets.”

General Secretary of FWICE, Ashok Dubey said, “I represent 25 lakh workers and technicians who work on daily wages. But there’s nothing more important than life. We agree with the decision taken by the producers’ body and we will be in compliance with the decision taken on 31st March too. We had brought out a circulation on March 5 regarding the cleanliness and sanitation at the shooting locations. We have been visiting the sets to see whether these things have been implemented or not.”

The FWICE on Saturday suggested that shooting schedules of all the films and television shows should be stopped across India for a brief period the amid coronavirus outbreak. Various events, award functions, interviews, shooting schedules have already been called off across the globe.

The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally. The outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 107 on Sunday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka.