Hrithik Roshan

Countdown to Super 30 trailer begins, check out Hrithik Roshan's post here

Super 30 trailer releases on June 4. 

Countdown to Super 30 trailer begins, check out Hrithik Roshan&#039;s post here
Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan treated his Instafam to another new poster of his much-awaited film Super 30, the trailer of which hits the internet on Tuesday. The countdown to the trailer release began on Sunday when Hrithik announced about it by sharing a poster of the film. 

"Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano. Super 30 trailer coming ‪on June 4," read Hrithik's caption for the new poster, which features him surrounded by a group of students rejoicing in rain.

Take a look:

Here's the poster Hrithik shared earlier:  

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the educational programme Super 30. The film is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. 

Super 30 releases on July 12. It was earlier scheduled to release in January, the same date when Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi hit the screens.  However, the release date was later rescheduled.

Earlier this month, Hrithik said he was shifting the release date of Super 30 to save his film from being "desecrated by yet another media circus". The producers then announced that Super 30 will be releasing on July 12. 

Super 30 also stars Amit Sadh, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu. 

Super 30 is Hrithik's first film in two years. He was last seen in Kaabil along with Yami Gautam. The actor is currently in China, where Kaabil recently released. 

After Super 30, Hrithik is expected to start filming Krrish 4. 

 

