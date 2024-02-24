'Crakk' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal-Starrer Registers Decent Opening - Know The Numbers

New Delhi: Vidyut Jammwal's sports-actioner is cracking up the audiences across the nation. The unusual movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson. The film 'Crakk' has hit theaters on Friday, clashing with 'Article 370,' starring Yami Gautam.

'Crakk' Box Office Collection

According to a report by Sacnilk, 'Crakk' was able to rake in Rs. 4.25 Cr on Day 1. Despite both films benefiting from discounted rates on Cinema Lovers Day. As a result, 'Article 370' had a strong opening, earning approximately Rs 5.90 crore on Day 1.

Biggest Sports Action Thriller?

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

Talking about the film actor-producer Vidyut earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more."