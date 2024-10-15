Creators Of Tumbbad Tease Their Next Masterpiece ‘CRAZXY’: ‘Another Masterpiece Loading…’

New Delhi: The creators of the critically acclaimed film 'Tumbbad' have unveiled their upcoming project, 'CRAZXY', set to hit theaters on March 7, 2025. Following the recent re-release of 'Tumbbad', which captivated audiences once again, anticipation for this new venture is reaching fever pitch, especially with 'Tumbbad' star Sohum Shah leading the cast.

The release of 'CRAZXY’s' motion poster has ignited a firestorm of excitement across social media platforms. Users have taken to Twitter and Instagram to express their enthusiasm. One fan enthusiastically declared, “Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad, and now this! This studio is going to be known as the goated studio.” Another commented, “Excited to see what madness Crazxy brings after the masterpiece!”

Fans are eagerly speculating about the film's potential, with comments such as “Another masterpiece loading!” gaining traction. Sohum Shah's involvement has further fueled excitement, as one follower remarked, “Soham sir is cooking!”

The anticipation for 'CRAZXY' is palpable, with many hoping the film will live up to the high standards set by its predecessors. “SOHUM SHAH and his production house take time to craft movies, but what they create always has enduring value. Cannot wait for CRAZXY! Hope it'll measure up to the quality of Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad,” noted another excited viewer.

As the buzz continues to grow, netizens are actively engaging with the announcement. “Bohot Crazxy hone wala hai! THIS POSTER HAS ME COUNTING DOWN THE DAYS! #Crazxy.” Another added, “Whoa! Crazxy is coming in HOT! Never thought they'd flip the script like this after Tumbbad. This is gonna be WILD! #CrazxyPoster.”

With such overwhelming enthusiasm, it is evident that fans are ready to embark on the next cinematic journey from the creators of 'Tumbbad'. The excitement surrounding 'CRAZXY' promises to make the wait an exhilarating experience, with viewers eager to see how this new chapter unfolds.