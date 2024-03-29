Movie: Crew

Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Producer: Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Rating: 3.5/5

Crew Movie Review: These girls are fearless, they are fierce and they wanna have fun. Meet the badass trio of Geetu Sethi from Karnal (Tabu), Jasmine Bajwa (Kareena Kapoor Khan) from Jabalpur, and Divya Rana (Kriti Sanon) from a hamlet in Haryana.

The feisty threesome are part of the cash-strapped crew and now-fledging airline Kohinoor. Its Chairman Vijay Walia (Saswata Chatterjee) is on the run, the 'bhagoda billionaire', and one cannot help but recall that the similarities to the once high-flying and now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and Vijay Mallya are more than coincidental.

We are given a quick introduction to the three and their situations. Geetu is married to Arun Sethi (Kapil Sharma) and their one-time rich family has fallen into hard times. Divya aspires to soar high and fly planes but finds herself as a debt-ridden air hostess instead. Then there is the cool and ballsy Jasmine, who loves her Louis Vuitton’s and the good life, that she is okay to find the means that serve her end.

Their lives change when they find gold bars strapped to the body of one of the employees in the galley. This coincides with the Airline announcing bankruptcy. “Ek time pe akash pe the, ab farsh oe hain”( One time we touched the sky and now are grounded) says Geetu.

No 'Guts' and no glory is what Jasmine believes in and she convinces the other two to come on board, with her plan. As they say, get rich or die trying. We get a pacy fun-filled heist drama, as these three become willing conduits in gold smuggling.

Though there are moments that seem contrived and formulaic, these three ladies make sure you are firmly strapped to your seats and enjoy the ride.



The men in their life be it Geetu’s husband or the object of Divya’s affection, customs officer Jaiveer (Diljit Dosanjh) are the charming "supporting cast" as the ladies take the gears in hand. Diljit Dosanjh’s Jaiveer endears with his rooted charm and Kapil Sharma is cutesy in his way.

But, the show belongs to the three ladies, who shine bright. Tabu as the older the senior member of the 'Crew' with her wry and dry humor is remarkable as she always is. There is no denying Kareena Kapoor Khan’s screen presence, as a woman caught in her avarice for the good life, she is a riot, and uninhibited in her performance.

Kriti Sanon holds her own amongst these two doyens of cinema and lives her character to the fullest.

The three ladies get the beats of their characters, there are no unnecessary theatrics or histrionics, but rather a comfortable lived, and at ease vibe as Geetu, Jasmine, and Divya take you on a flight of misadventures. They own themselves be it age, or their physicality and showcase their strengths and weaknesses with èlan.

As they dive into the world of crime, jive to the remixes of old Hindi songs, and throw caution to the winds, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti make this flight worth your while.

Watch the trailer here: