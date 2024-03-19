NewsEntertainmentMovies
CREW

'Crew' Takes Over: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Comedy Heist Trailer Garns 50+ Million Views

Following the massive response to the teaser and the songs, the fans and the audiences were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Post the release of the trailer, the excitement among the audiences have grown exponentially. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Crew' Takes Over: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Comedy Heist Trailer Garns 50+ Million Views Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The out-and-out entertaining trailer of ‘Crew’ has made immense noise all over. Following the massive response to the teaser and the songs, the fans and the audiences were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Post the release of the trailer, the excitement among the audiences have grown exponentially. 

The trailer has gotten tremendous reception from the audiences and has received unanimous love and praise. Ever since the release, it has taken the social media world by a storm, and the love from fans and audiences has garnered Crew the position of the most-viewed trailer across all platforms with 50 million+ views. 

Besides the fans and the audiences, the trailer has also got the prominent names of the entertainment industry buzzing about it.

It can't be denied that, with the cast that boasts of stunning beauties and talents like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the trailer piqued everyone's excitement to watch the film on big screens from March 29th, 2024.

From the first frame to the last frame, it has beauty and entertainment written all over it. Everyone is praising the sensational trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024. Brace yourself for an extraordinary adventure as "Crew" promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that will leave you spellbound. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?