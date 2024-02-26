trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725128
'Crew' Teaser Trends at No 1 In Less Than 24 Hours, Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Set The Stage

Since its debut, the teaser has sparked an overwhelmingly positive response across social and digital media platforms, swiftly claiming the top spot on YouTube within a mere 24 hours. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Crew' Teaser Trends at No 1 In Less Than 24 Hours, Tabu, Kareena, Kriti Set The Stage Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Crew' teaser release has ignited a frenzy of anticipation for this upcoming commercial potboiler. Led by powerhouse performers Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the teaser showcases a tantalizing glimpse into the captivating world of the film. Since its debut, the teaser has sparked an overwhelmingly positive response across social and digital media platforms, swiftly claiming the top spot on YouTube within a mere 24 hours.

The phenomenal achievement of the 'Crew' teaser reaching No. 1 on YouTube underscores the immense excitement it has generated among audiences worldwide. With its infectious charm and dynamic performances, the teaser has captivated viewers, leaving them eagerly anticipating the film's theatrical release.

Praised for its fresh and entertaining vibe, the teaser has garnered widespread acclaim from audiences. Packed with witty dialogue, humor, and an electrifying soundtrack, the teaser promises a thrilling ride that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024, 'Crew' promises to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that will leave audiences clamoring for more. Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, 'Crew,' is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. 

