'Crew' Trailer: Netizens Applaud Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu; Say 'Laughed My Socks Off'

From the first frame to the last frame it has madness and the entertainment written all over it. The fans and the audiences are in all praise for the sensational trio Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Crew' Trailer: Netizens Applaud Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu; Say 'Laughed My Socks Off' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The out-and-out entertaining trailer of Crew has dropped. Ever since the trailer released it has been receiving unanimous love and praise from the audiences.

From the first frame to the last frame it has madness and entertainment written all over it. The fans and the audiences are in all praise for the sensational trio Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Here let's have a look at the response from the netizens that promises the film to be a blockbuster! 

A social media user praised the trailer and wrote, "#CrewTrailer has me HOOKED! This is such an unexpected trio but I'm officially in love"

An ardent fan of the film called Crew as a fun film and wrote, "The #CrewTrailer looks so FUN !! #Tabu #KritiSanon & #KareenaKapoor have great chemistry & seem perfectly suited for the role, can't wait to see the movie !"

A netizen hailed the fun elements in the film and wrote, "The comic timing of #KareenaKapoorKhan  #Tabu & #KritiSanon in #CrewTrailer is absolutely on point Laughter guaranteed " Another user praised the trailer and wrote,"Lights, camera, action..!! Check out our #Crewtrailer for a sneak peek. The comic timing of #KareenaKapoorKhan  #Tabu & #KritiSanon in #CrewTrailer is absolutely on point! Laughter guaranteed" Another user wrote, "Laughed my socks off watching the chaos, this 3 sassy air hostess is going to kill it #CrewTrailer"

There is no denying in the fact that the audiences have been waiting for Crew ever since the makers announced the film and the out-and-out entertaining trailer, the camediere between the lead cast, the presence of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma has piqued the excitement of the audience to the sky high.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024. Brace yourself for an extraordinary adventure as "Crew" promises to deliver a cinematic spectacle that will leave you spellbound. 

