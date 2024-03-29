Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
CREW

Crew: Writers Mehul Suri And Nidhi Mehra Say, 'Watch The Film Thrice To Fully Appreciate Each Actress'

While the buzz for the film is all-time high, on and off social media, the biggest center of attraction for the film is the ensemble casting of the leading talented actresses, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Crew: Writers Mehul Suri And Nidhi Mehra Say, 'Watch The Film Thrice To Fully Appreciate Each Actress' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The biggest commercial family entertainer of the year, Crew, is all set to release in the cinemas tomorrow. While the buzz for the film is all-time high, on and off social media, the biggest center of attraction for the film is the ensemble casting of the leading talented actresses, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. 

Ever since the announcement, the audiences were waiting to watch this sensational trio on the big screens, and now, taking the excitement to the next level, the writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra have shared their excitement and idea about pulling off this ensemble casting for the film.

Sharing the details, the writer duo said, "Crafting a multi-generational ensemble was truly exhilarating for us. The synergy among the actresses was simply breathtaking, making the film a visual feast. Their performances are so intricately woven that viewers may find themselves watching them three times over just to fully appreciate each actress's contribution. It's a testament to the beauty and depth of the storytelling."

The audiences are excited to watch the year's most commercially entertaining film on the big screen, and with the advance booking being opened, the film is sure to draw a large chunk of the audience, taking into consideration the high buzz.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is set to hit theaters on March 29th, 2024. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder