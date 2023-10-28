New Delhi: The response to renowned director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's most recent film, '12th Fail', has been extraordinary since it finally debuted on screen. Just released yesterday, this cinematic masterpiece has won over the hearts of both moviegoers and the film industry.

The captivating plot of '12th Fail' sets it apart and makes it a deeply relatable tale for its audience. With a remarkable ensemble cast, the movie features several ground-breaking performances that have astounded viewers. Cricket player Shubman Gill has joined the chorus of praise, posting on social media, "Very inspirational movie #12thfailmovie Tells what india is about a Must watch for love the young people NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS”

As the film continues to make its mark in the world of cinema, it is evident that '12th Fail' has not only met but exceeded the sky-high expectations set for it.

'12th Fail', based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Vikrant Massey's performance in '12th Fail' has been praised by critics and audiences alike. He has been praised for his natural and nuanced performance, which captures the character of Manoj's emotional journey perfectly.

The film has also been praised for its realistic portrayal of the UPSC exam preparation process, and for its inspiring message about the importance of education. '12th Fail' is a must-watch for anyone who has ever felt lost or discouraged in their own life. It is a reminder that it is never too late to achieve your dreams, and that education is the key to a better future.