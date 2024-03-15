Critics' Choice Awards: OTT Giant Disney+ Hotstar Wins The 'Best OTT Platform Of The Year'

New Delhi: Film Critics Guild and Group M Motion Entertainment, in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital, announced the winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2024. Disney+ Hotstar emerged as the unparalleled star of the 6th Critics’ Choice Awards 2024, securing the prestigious Best OTT Platform of the year title, firmly establishing its status as the powerhouse of entertainment. This recognition underscores the platform's commitment to delivering high quality content and pushing the boundaries of entertainment.

Adding to the win, Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 8 captured hearts with its unprecedented vulnerability, banter, and memorable moments, earning the title of Best Unscripted Show. Koffee with Karan has been a fan favorite and this win solidifies its place as a standout in the genre. The cinematic masterpiece, 12th Fail by Vidhu Vinod Chopra shined, securing the esteemed title of Best Feature Film. and it is most-watched film of 2023 for Disney+ Hotstar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, "We take great pride in Disney+ Hotstar's rich repertoire, and it brings us immense joy to witness the platform consistently deliver compelling shows and engaging stories. The Critics Choice Award Win is a significant achievement, underscoring our commitment to delivering high-quality storytelling."

Karan Johar, on Koffee with Karan Season 8's win,"Koffee with Karan is more than just a show to me; it's a deep personal connection, and I'm genuinely thrilled to have found a fantastic partner in Disney+ Hotstar. What makes Koffee with Karan truly unique is its distinctiveness, the genuine and organic charm it exudes, and its originality that sets it apart from everything else. The Critics Choice Awards acknowledging these qualities fills me with immense pride. Moments like these are inspiring me to continue bringing more engaging episodes of Koffee with Karan to our audiences.”

Acclaimed director and producer, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said “We are incredibly grateful to witness the immense love our film is receiving from people everywhere, not just in theaters but online on streaming and internationally as well. Within just three days, 12th Fail was the most-watched film on Disney+ Hotstar. As a Writer-Director nothing makes you happier than witnessing your film made with the right intention being so well received and appreciated. I thank the universe for 12th Fail.“

Critics Choice Awards 2024 to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.