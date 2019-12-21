Dabangg 3 Day 1 Box Office collections: Salman Khan starrer opens on a great note

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3 has broken all records at the Box Office on Day 1. Although the film had an impressive start, film critic Taran Adarsh stated that the numbers would have been higher but due to the protest, they have gone down.

Sharing the collections on Twitter, Taran wrote, "#Dabangg3 Fri ₹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS.#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason...”

Stating the collections of all of Salman's film from 2010 to 2019, Adarsh wrote, "#SalmanKhan versus #SalmanKhan... *Day 1* biz... 2010 to 2019...

2010: #Veer ₹ 7 cr

2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr

2011: #Ready ₹ 13.15 cr

2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr

2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr

2012: #Dabangg2 ₹ 21.10 cr

2013: #JaiHo ₹ 17.75 cr

2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr

contd.

"2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr, 2015: #PRDP ₹ 40.35 cr, 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr, 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr, 2017: #TZH ₹ 34.10 cr, 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr, 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr, 2019: #Dabangg3 ₹ 24.50 cr #India biz, " He added.

Dabangg 3 is the third franchise of Salman's most successful venture Dabangg. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan. The film introduced Saiee Manjrekar to Bollywood and also featured Sonakshi Sinha in a pivotal role.

Dabangg 3 hit the screens on December 20.