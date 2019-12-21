हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 Day 1 Box Office collections: Salman Khan starrer opens on a great note

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3 has broken all records at the Box Office on Day 1. Although the film had an impressive start, film critic Taran Adarsh stated that the numbers would have been higher but due to the protest, they have gone down.

Dabangg 3 Day 1 Box Office collections: Salman Khan starrer opens on a great note

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's latest release Dabangg 3 has broken all records at the Box Office on Day 1. Although the film had an impressive start, film critic Taran Adarsh stated that the numbers would have been higher but due to the protest, they have gone down.

Sharing the collections on Twitter, Taran wrote, "#Dabangg3 Fri ₹ 24.5 cr. #India biz. Note: ALL VERSIONS.#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power... Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests... Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day... A substantial sum was lost due to this reason...”

Stating the collections of all of Salman's film from 2010 to 2019, Adarsh wrote, "#SalmanKhan versus #SalmanKhan... *Day 1* biz... 2010 to 2019...
2010: #Veer ₹ 7 cr
2010: #Dabangg ₹ 14.50 cr
2011: #Ready ₹ 13.15 cr
2011: #Bodyguard ₹ 21.60 cr
2012: #EkThaTiger ₹ 32.93 cr
2012: #Dabangg2 ₹ 21.10 cr
2013: #JaiHo ₹ 17.75 cr
2014: #Kick ₹ 26.40 cr
contd.

"2015: #BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 27.25 cr, 2015: #PRDP ₹ 40.35 cr, 2016: #Sultan ₹ 36.54 cr, 2017: #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr, 2017: #TZH ₹ 34.10 cr, 2018: #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr, 2019: #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr, 2019: #Dabangg3 ₹ 24.50 cr #India biz, " He added.

Dabangg 3 is the third franchise of Salman's most successful venture Dabangg. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan. The film introduced Saiee Manjrekar to Bollywood and also featured Sonakshi Sinha in a pivotal role.

Dabangg 3 hit the screens on December 20. 

 

Tags:
Dabangg 3Salman KhanSonakshi SinhaSaiee Manjrekar
Next
Story

Dabangg 3 movie review: For hardcore Chulbul Pandey fans

Must Watch

PT19M24S

Anti-CAA Protests: UP Police ने Gorakhpur में violent protesters की तस्वीरें की जारी