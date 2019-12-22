Dabangg 3 Day 2 Box Office collections: Salman Khan starrer maintains momentum

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's latest outing Dabangg 3 has maintained momentum on the second day of its release. However, the business got affected due to the ongoing protest against the CAA bill.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx ₹ 7.5 cr to ₹ 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: ₹ 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions."

#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx ₹ 7.5 cr to ₹ 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: ₹ 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

The film has earned over Rs 49 crores in just two days. It is likely to cross Rs 100 crore mark in the next two days if all goes well.

The film stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. Dabangg 3 is the third franchise of Salman's most successful venture Dabangg. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan.