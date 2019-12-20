Dabangg 3 movie review: Here’s what critics feel about Salman Khan starrer

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan’s latest outing ‘Dabangg 3’ has opened in theatres today and the buzz around the venture is palpable. Sallu Bhai has reprised one of his most loved on-screen characters Chulbul Pandey in the movie which has an ensemble star cast.

Here’s what the critics feel about superstar’s actioner:

Dabangg 3 provides fans of the franchise exactly what they are looking for - a lovable crime-buster who does not shy away from bending the rules when faced with situations and people that are tricky and spell trouble. The liberties he takes, the one-liners he spouts and the swag he injects into the policeman act lend the film its superficial gloss. That is all a Salman Khan movie needs to send his fan base into raptures. NDTV.com

The third installment of Dabangg franchise delves into the backstory of what made Chulbul Pandey the loveable cop from the hinterlands. How he transformed from an innocent, sweet boy-next-door to the Dabangg cop. No points for guessing, it’s about his first love – Khushi, played by Saiee Manjrekar, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film. The story begins in the present, where Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) are leading a rather peaceful and content life. However, Chulbul’s life turns topsy-turvy after he busts a prostitution gang led by kingpin Balli (Sudeep). An encounter between the hero and the villain leads the audience into the past, where Chulbul’s love story with Khushi faced unwarranted wrath from Balli, as the goon too falls head over heels over the heroine. What transpires between these characters builds the story. Pinkvilla.com

There are ample clap-worthy and seeti-maar moments in Prabhudeva’s 'Dabangg 3' for Salman Khan fans to lap up. Yes, he takes off his shirt, flaunts his well-toned, perfectly-greased body and beats up the goons to pulp. The action is raw and solid, however, some action scenes (like Chulbul's introductory sequence) are unreasonably stretched. While the story is clearly predictable, in this one again, Salman’s star power, swag and style remain intact. There is an attempt to infuse comedy in the story, but it seems rather forced. The storyline is not cohesive and the narrative is loosely strung together. Times Of India.com

'Dabangg 3' is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhudeva.

It has been produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

The movie features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep amongst various others. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will be seen making her debut in 'Dabangg 3'.