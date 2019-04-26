'Dabangg 3' set for Dec 20, may clash with 'Brahmastra'

close

&#039;Dabangg 3&#039; set for Dec 20, may clash with &#039;Brahmastra&#039;

Mumbai: Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3" has been locked for release on December 20, and it may clash with the first part of Karan Johar's mega trilogy "Brahmastra".

Salman made the announcement via social media in style by sharing a cropped photograph in which he is seen sporting a police uniform, and a badge that reads 'Chulbul Pandey' -- the name of his popular character from the franchise.

"Chulbul is back.... 'Dabangg 3'," wrote Salman.

The action comedy has begun its shoot at various locations of Madhya Pradesh.

Being helmed by Prabhudheva, the film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in "Wanted". 

The film, being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo.

While the makers of "Brahmastra" are yet to reveal a release date, producer Karan Johar had earlier said it will be a Christmas 2019 release. The movie, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

 

 

