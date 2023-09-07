trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659109
Dahi Handi: Jackky Bhagnani Gets Nostalgic On Janmashtami, Drops Throwback Clip Of His Song 'Govinda'

On the auspicious occasion, Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to share a gem from his musical vault, a Dahi Handi song titled 'Govinda' from the chartbuster track 'Rangrez.' 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As India celebrates Janmashtami today, apart from the devotional fervor everybody is being a part of,  music has automatically become a big part of this celebration. Jackky Bhagnani, the music sensation adored by fans for his chart-topping songs, has taken a delightful stroll down memory lane and has given us a Throwback Thursday of a song that is currently a part of everybody’s Janamasthmi Playlist. 

On the auspicious occasion, Jackky Bhagnani took to social media to share a gem from his musical vault, a Dahi Handi song titled 'Govinda' from the chartbuster track 'Rangrez.' This timeless track has captured the hearts of Krishna devotees and music enthusiasts alike. Its high-energy beats and vibrant rhythms infuse the celebration with an extra dose of enthusiasm and fun. He writes “#Dahilandi brings back memories of shooting the high-energy 'Govinda' song from #Rangrezz. May your celebrations be as vibrant as the set that day!”


Jackky Bhagnani is the youngest dynamic producer in the Indian Cinema and is now gearing for Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath. The producer has another announced projects such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline.

