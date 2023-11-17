trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689061
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SAM BAHADUR

'Dangal' Duo Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Are Back In Sam Bahadur

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be soon seen as the leading lady and Sanya Malhotra as a supporting cast in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Dangal' Duo Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Are Back In Sam Bahadur Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Apart from an immensely interesting and inspirational story, Aamir Khan's Dangal also gave us a superhit duo with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead and Sanya Malhotra being a supporting cast. They were indeed the most charming duo the audience saw on the screen who also gave a fantastic performance in the film. After, 2016, now they are coming back in Sam Bahadur and their presence in the trailer is already collecting praise. 

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were indeed the most amazing duo launched during that time in Dangal. They both proved to be very lucky for Aamir Khan as the film became such a big phenomenon that not only ruled the heart of the masses but also the box office. While Fatima played the role of Geeta Phogat, Sanya very well supported her as Babita Kumari. 

Now after 7 years, this duo is back in Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the character of Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Bahadur's wife. The film's trailer has been released and is doing wonders. From its story to the fantastic performance of the actors, the trailer is receiving praise from all corners. The trailer has presented the cast in a whole new avatar and has elevated the excitement to watch the film. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?