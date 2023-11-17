'Dangal' Duo Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Are Back In Sam Bahadur

New Delhi: Apart from an immensely interesting and inspirational story, Aamir Khan's Dangal also gave us a superhit duo with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead and Sanya Malhotra being a supporting cast. They were indeed the most charming duo the audience saw on the screen who also gave a fantastic performance in the film. After, 2016, now they are coming back in Sam Bahadur and their presence in the trailer is already collecting praise.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were indeed the most amazing duo launched during that time in Dangal. They both proved to be very lucky for Aamir Khan as the film became such a big phenomenon that not only ruled the heart of the masses but also the box office. While Fatima played the role of Geeta Phogat, Sanya very well supported her as Babita Kumari.

Now after 7 years, this duo is back in Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the character of Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Sam Bahadur's wife. The film's trailer has been released and is doing wonders. From its story to the fantastic performance of the actors, the trailer is receiving praise from all corners. The trailer has presented the cast in a whole new avatar and has elevated the excitement to watch the film.