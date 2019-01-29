Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra to play Vidya Balan's daughter in Shakuntala Devi biopic?

New Delhi: For quite some time now, reports of Vidya Balan signing a biopic on mathematiciam Shakuntala Devi have been doing the rounds. And now, adding to it, the latest buzz is says that 'Dangal' girl Sanya Malhotra has been roped in to play Vidya Balan's daughter in the film.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development saying that Sanya has really liked the project and is keen to share the screen with Vidya. However, the actress hasn't yet signed the project. If things go as planned, Sanya will play Anupama Banerjee in the film.

The source added that the film is expected to go on floors this year.

The biopic will be directed by Anu Menon and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Shakuntala Devi was an Indian writer and a mental calculator, who was popularly known as the Human Computer. She wrote a number of books on mathematics, puzzles and astrology. She also holds a place in The Guinness Book of World Records.

While Sanya was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Badhaai Ho', Vidya last featured in Suresh Triveni's 'Tumhari Sulu'. The national-award winner actress has 'Mission Mangal' in her kitty.