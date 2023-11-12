New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh has etched her name as one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry, and her career trajectory from the wrestling ring in 'Dangal' to the complex narratives of 'Ludo,' 'Ajeeb Dastaans,' and the upcoming 'Sam Bahadur' is nothing short of remarkable.





In each project, Fatima has taken a significant leap, embracing diverse genres and delivering memorable performances that resonate with audiences. Her evolution from portraying a young mother in the dark comedy 'Ludo' to embodying a woman trapped in a loveless marriage in 'Ajeeb Dastaans' showcases her versatility and commitment to her craft.The anticipation surrounding her role as India's former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, in 'Sam Bahadur' is palpable. The movie's trailer has already stirred excitement among the audience, with Fatima's nuanced portrayal setting her apart from her contemporaries. Playing such an iconic figure is undoubtedly her most challenging role to date.From the poignant portrayal of a tortured wife in 'Thar' to the portrayal of a determined Kashmiri girl in 'Modern Love: Mumbai,' Fatima has consistently showcased her ability to immerse herself in diverse roles with authenticity and depth.Looking ahead, Fatima's impressive lineup includes 'Metro In Dino,' promising yet another dimension to her adiverse repertoire of characters. Her journey from the wrestling arena to embodying political leadership is a captivating narrative, leaving audiences eager to witness the next chapter in her illustrious career.