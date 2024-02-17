New Delhi: The trailer launch for the upcoming film "Dange" created waves today in Mumbai, featuring a captivating blend of exclusive student engagement as it was unveiled at a college festival. The trailer was launched by renowned actor, John Abraham on his social media.

The event was graced by the star-studded cast, including Harshvardhan Rane, Nikita Dutta, Ehan Bhatt, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalidas Jayram, and the renowned director, Bejoy Nambiar.

The trailer for "Dange/POR" was revealed, promising an intense cinematic experience directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The trailer delves into the intricacies of human nature, highlighting the turmoil and ruggedness within the characters portrayed.

In the Hindi version, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt take on lead roles, with Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu playing pivotal characters. Meanwhile, the Tamil version titled 'Por' stars Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayram, Tj Bhanu, and Sanchana Natarajan. The film's half-and-half poster intriguingly prompts viewers to "Pick A Side," as a rivalry between two friends takes center stage during a cultural college festival.

During the event, the cast and director shared insights about the trailer and the film's unique concept. Director Bejoy Nambiar expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic response, "Creating 'Dange' has been a labor of love. I'm thrilled to share this unique narrative with the audience, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the world we've crafted."

T-Series & Roox Media Present A T-Series Films & Getaway Pictures Production 'Dange' directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Produced By T-Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, Madhu Alexander. The film is slated to release on 1st March 2024.