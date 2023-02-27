Darlings, Love Hostel, Bob Biswas Win Big This Awards Season

New Delhi: Red Chillies Entertainment showcased its prowess across genres of storytelling with films like Darlings, a dark comedy about a mother-daughter duo, Love Hostel, a romantic crime thriller that traces the journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary and Bob Biswas, a crime drama about a contract killer, on a quest to recall his past.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the three films were driven by great content. Having garnered critical acclaim and success, while being appreciated by audiences and critics alike, the films scored big across categories this awards season.

DARLINGS:

News 18 Showsha reel awards: Darlings bagged the ‘Best Film-Jury Choice’

Zee Cine Awards: Darlings won for “Best Debutant Director’- Jasmeet K Reen

Zee Cine Awards: - Darlings won for ‘Best Actress Viewer’s Choice’ - Alia Bhatt

LOVE HOSTEL

Zee Cine Awards: Love Hostel won for ‘Best Actor In A Negative Role’ - Bobby Deol

BOB BISWAS

Zee Cine Awards: Bob Biswas bagged the ‘Best Original Film’

Having won such amazing awards, Red Chillies Entertainment has proved their mettle by picking up a variety of promising content ranging from different genres and bringing it to the audience. This has indeed made them one of the largest and most powerful production houses in India.

Being headed by India's biggest star Shahrukh Khan and film producer Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment has a history of delivering path-breaking content that time and again revives their legacy by telling remarkable stories to the audience.