Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan’s character Ganga Ram Chaudhary is all kinds of fun

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a video clip of his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary from his upcoming film ‘Dasvi’. While netizens can’t stop raving about how desi cool Abhishek Bachchan looks. In the new video, Gabru Jaat neta challenges the rasthrapatis of America and Canada. Not only does he get their identities wrong, but also messes up their ‘naam’ in typical Ganga fashion.

Dasvi sees Abhishek as a corrupt, illiterate and shrewd CM who finds a new destination in education when held behind bars. Hell bent on proving a point and becoming a Dasvi pass, what happens next forms the crux of the social comedy.

The film showcases Bachchan at his quirky, witty and humorous best and that too in a raw and rustic avatar never seen before. May it be his authentic Haryanvi lingo or rugged body language, Abhishek has fully embodied the character of a desi neta with a kursi complex. His stylish pagdis have found their own fan following too!

If audience reactions are anything to go by, there is genuine buzz amongst people to catch this new desi and dhaakad Abhishek, whose paisa vasool punch lines have already gone viral!

Well, dasvi pass or not, looks like Ganga Ram Chaudhary has won many hearts with his hatke andaaz.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April, 2022.