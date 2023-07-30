Date Night For Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Couple Steps Out To Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh surprised his real-life 'queen' Deepika Padukone with a delightful movie date on Saturday night. The power couple appeared absolutely elated after catching the highly-acclaimed movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', which has been receiving glowing reviews since its release.

An extremely elated Ranveer Singh, riding high on the accolades he's getting for Rocky in RKKPK, shared a video with Deepika saying that 'she loved it.' Both the couple absolutely look adorable and exhilarated in the video.

Ranveer writes, "She LLLLLLLOVED it!!"



Checkout:

Clearly, Deepika can't contain her excitement after watching hubby's 'Rocky' avatar. She also mouthed Rocky's lines from the film, repeating after Ranveer and then said that no can do it like him!

Ranveer Singh has once again left everyone in awe with his exceptional acting prowess in the highly-anticipated film 'Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani'.

Critics and audiences have been effusive in their praise, hailing Ranveer's performance as one of his finest.

Speaking of the film, the romantic-comedy drama has been directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in key roles.

The film was announced in July 2021. Principal photography took place from August 2021 to March 2023 in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.