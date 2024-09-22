Advertisement
NATIONAL DAUGHTER'S DAY

Daughter's Day Special: From Piku To Dangal, Top 5 On-Screen Daughter-Parent Jodis That Have Our Heart!

Celebrate the special bond between daughters and their parents through these five touching films that beautifully portray their relationships!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Daughter's Day is a heartfelt occasion to celebrate the daughters who fill our lives with joy and love
  • 'Piku' is a classic that captures the endearing bond between a daughter and her father
  • 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' tells the inspiring true story of India’s first female combat pilot
Daughter's Day is a heartfelt occasion to celebrate the daughters who fill our lives with joy and love. From their first steps to watching them soar as independent individuals, the bond between parents and daughters is truly special. Here are five films that beautifully portray this unique relationship on the silver screen.  

Piku 

'Piku' is a classic that captures the endearing bond between a daughter and her father. Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, this film highlights the humorous yet poignant dynamic between a loving daughter and her aging parent, showcasing how nurturing families can raise strong, independent daughters. 

Angrezi Medium 

In 'Angrezi Medium', Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan shine in a touching story about the father-daughter relationship. Khan plays a devoted single father who goes above and beyond to support his daughter’s educational aspirations, illustrating the lengths parents will go for their children's dreams. 

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl 

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' tells the inspiring true story of India’s first female combat pilot. The film beautifully portrays the supportive relationship between Gunjan and her father, who encourages her to pursue her dreams against all odds. 

Secret Superstar 

'Secret Superstar' features Zaira Wasim as a young girl with dreams of becoming a singer, despite her father's disapproval. Her mother’s quiet support becomes her greatest strength as she embarks on her journey to achieve her dreams, highlighting the importance of familial love. 

Dangal 

In 'Dangal', Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, and Sanya Malhotra star in this true story of a father training his daughters to become champion wrestlers. The film challenges societal norms and emphasizes the unbreakable bond between a father and his daughters, showcasing their determination to succeed. 

These films not only entertain but also remind us of the profound and inspiring relationships that daughters share with their parents. Celebrate this Daughter's Day by cherishing these stories! 

(Also Read: Daughters Day 2024: Honoring The Joy Of Daughters) 

