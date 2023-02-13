'DDLJ' to 'RHTDM': Top 5 All-Time Classic Romantic Hindi Movies to Binge-Watch on Valentine's Day

New Delhi: This is the season of love! Valentine's Day conjures up images of heart-shaped chocolates and romantic candle-lit dinners. But for some just curling up with your loved one and watching a romantic film is the plan for the day.

We get you the top 5 most romantic films that are mush and love cuddling up in one, the perfect binge for your Valentine's movie night!

Top 5 all-time classic romantic Hindi movies to binge-watch on Valentine’s Day.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This cult classic and the longest-running movie in the theatres is an all-time favourite for all romantic movie buffs. It made the entire country and the world fall in love with the phenomenon called Shah Rukh Khan. This movie also made SRK-Kajol the best romantic pair for all generations. With unforgettable songs, memorable dialogues and romance at its peak, this one definitely should be revisited on Valentine’s Day. This movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Aditya Chopra.

Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein

When one talks about classic Hindi film romance, RHTDM definitely makes it to the list. With the all-time iconic song ‘Zara Zara’, electrifying romantic melodies that still drives the nation crazy and the chemistry between the handsome Maddy and the pretty Reena is etched in people’s memory. The film taught us about love to an entire generation. This movie is cult romantic classic with one of the best song albums till date.This movie also stars in Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment and directed by Gautham Menon, RHTDM is highly recommended for viewing on a cozy evening on Valentine’s Day with your loved one.

Hum Tum

This movie set a benchmark and created a new genre of romantic comedy for Bollywood. With great visuals, amazing songs and the career best performances by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee, this movie teaches it is not always ‘Love at first sight’ but destiny sometimes has its own plan and will bring two people together in the most unlikely of circumstances. ‘Hum Tum’ is the perfect film to watch with your partner on Valentine’s Day. This movie also starred Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. This movie is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Kunal Kohli.

Jab We Met

There cannot be a romantic movie list without the mention of ‘Jab We Met’. Imtiaz Ali made such an impact with ‘Jab We Met’ that it made Geet and Aditya household names. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor gave one of their best performances till date and made this movie extremely memorable with their effortless chemistry. With Kareena’s bindaas, uninhibited and spontaneous act, combined with Shahid’s stoic performance this laugh riot was about the falling in love of two opposites. This movie is produced by Dhilin Mehta under his banner Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision.

Love Aaj Kal

Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer was a story of two generations of lovers. This movie is one of the most loved romantic films in Hindi cinema because of its unique storytelling showcasing love stories from different eras giving a message that the language of love might have changed, but the feeling of love is the same across all generations. With outstanding performances, melodious music and stirring emotional moments, this film is still very relevant even after 13 years. ‘Love Aaj Kal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Illuminati Films and Maddock Films.