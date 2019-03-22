हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
de de pyaar de

De De Pyaar De first look: Ajay Devgn's jaw-dropping stunt will remind you of his debut movie 'Phool Aur Kaante'

Also, do not miss his funny expressions in the first look poster.

De De Pyaar De first look: Ajay Devgn&#039;s jaw-dropping stunt will remind you of his debut movie &#039;Phool Aur Kaante&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: After the stupendous success of his last release 'Total Dhamaal', superstar Ajay Devgn will next be seen in 'De De Pyaar De'. The rom-com is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama series' and 'Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame.

'De De Pyaar De' marks the directorial debut of Akiva Ali. The makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie which also stars classic actress Tabu and Southern beauty Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh... First look poster of #DeDePyaarDe... Directed by Akiv Ali... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... 17 May 2019 release. #DeDePyaarDeFirstLook.”

Ajay can be seen recreating his famous stunt scene from debut movie 'Phool Aur Kaante' (1991) where he pulled off a dangerous stunt of striking a balance between bikes cars with his legs stretched on both of them. The movie was a blockbuster and even won him the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Male that year.

In 'De De...' first look poster, he has maintained a balance, sitting on two cars with legs stretched on both. Also, do not miss his funny expressions.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It will hit the screens on May 17, 2019.

