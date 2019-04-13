close

'De De Pyaar De' not just a rom-com: Tabu

National award-winning actress Tabu says "De De Pyaar De" is not just a rom-com, but explores deep and serious issues related to human nature.

Mumbai: National award-winning actress Tabu says "De De Pyaar De" is not just a rom-com, but explores deep and serious issues related to human nature.

"I haven't played a part like this in the past and so it was very exciting for me. 'De De Pyaar De' has an unusual story line, the interesting and unique relationship it talks about in a light-hearted fashion prompted me to say yes," Tabu said in a statement. 

"It is not just a rom-com, though it is narrated in a very funny way and laughter is essentially the binding factor of the film, but it does speak about the deep and serious issues related to human nature. It highlights on the intricacies of a relationship that people share with one another," she added. 

The actress says the film "talks about how people belonging to different age groups approach life in their own way".

"The story is very relatable for the people who would have faced similar situations in their everyday life," she added. 

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. "De De Pyaar De", produced by T-Series and Luv Films, will release on May 17.

