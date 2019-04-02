De De Pyaar De trailer: #MeToo accused Alok Nath makes a comeback with Ajay Devgn starrer

New Delhi: On the 50th birthday of Ajay Devgn, the makers of De De Pyaar De dropped the much-awaited trailer of the comedy film. It stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles and promises to be a fun ride.

The trailer opens with Ajay at a shrink's clinic, wherein he is discussing his love life with Javed. Ajay falls in love with a girl half his age and later takes her home to his children, mother and father. The whole family teases him about the age difference but he tries to pacify them by giving the examples of couples who have a huge age difference. He also includes Saif and Kareena in his list.'

Check out the trailer

It is refreshing to see Tabu's character in the film and too many showdowns take place as soon as she enters the screen. The film also features Alok Nath, who was accused of sexual harassment by producer Vinta Nanda, in a pivotal role.

De De Pyaar De will hit the screens on May 17