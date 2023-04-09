'Guddi' To 'K3G,' Decoding Jaya Bachchan's Top Five Movies On Her Birthday

New Delhi: She belongs to that era of actors when there was nothing called the paparazzi, vanity van culture. Simplicity ruled supreme in movies and that could be reflected in the actors` lives as well. Jaya Bhaduri, later known as Jaya Bachchan`s filmography is full of gems. From the spunky Mili (Mili) to the mother figure (Fiza), Jaya has aced each role with conviction and ease.

The Bengali beauty with long hair and an endearing smile ruled the silver screen with meaningful roles. Jaya has been cast opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Sanjeev Kumar. Every pair looked beautiful on the screen as the actors back then brought their unique charm to make a pair work. As the actor-turned-politician Jaya is set to ring her 75th birthday on Sunday, let`s revisit some of her notable works which can initiate conversation till date.

Abhimaan

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this movie is considered one of the milestones in the career of the Amitabh-Jaya pairing. Known for its evergreen music, this movie shows the conjugal tension which stems from show business. Amitabh, Jaya, Govardhan Asrani, Bindu Desai acted in the movie.

Mili

Another movie by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, where Jaya Bachchan was cast opposite Amitabh. The story centres around a reclusive, depressed man who falls in love with a bubbly young woman. Later he found that she has cancer.

Koshish

Directed by Gulzar, this movie puts forward a sensitive subject. A speech and hearing-impaired couple persists through unforgiving obstacles to be accepted by society and live a life of dignity. Jaya and Sanjeev Kumar brought these characters to life on the screen.

Guddi

What is fandom if there`s no craziness involved? Another gem by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, where Jaya is mesmerised by the screen-avatar of Dharmendra and hence the woman is reluctant to marry the man chosen by her family.

Chupke Chupke

In this comic caper of an ensemble cast, Jaya shined in her own right. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the movie featured Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore alongside Jaya and Amitabh.

From the 70s to the post-2000, Jaya has been working relentlessly. Karan Johar`s favourite on-screen mom (Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho) will be next seen in his directorial `Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani`.