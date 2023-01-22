'Deepika got the vision and was completely in sync': says Vaibhavi Merchant on actress' performance in 'Pathaan'

New Delhi: The song 'Besharam Rang' from YRF’s much-anticipated tentpole film Pathaan has become a global chartbuster. Featuring India’s biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who are sizzling on the screen in this song, Besharam Rang has become the party anthem of India.

The track which has DP setting the screen on fire has been choreographed by ace choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and it is their first ever collaboration.

Vaibhavi says, “You know she had a way of working things out and she would rehearse. She is very less demanding. I was very excited about the fact that she got the vision and she was in sync literally. She's a silent worker, she’s very quietly observing what's happening, she's very silently taking in what somebody is actually letting her know, she's very clever about her work which is what I like about her.”

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The hype around Pathaan is unprecedented. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!