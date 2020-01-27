हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone announces next project, to star with Rishi Kapoor

'The Intern' Hindi adaptation will release in 2021 and Deepika is one of the producers. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has announced her next big project. The tall and talented star will be seen in the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood blockbuster 'The Intern'. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will play the lead opposite Deepika in the movie. 

She announced the movie on her social media and Rishi Kapoor too shared it on Twitter. She wrote: Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern  A 2021 release! 
Presented by  @_KaProductions  @warnerbrosindia  and  @iAmAzure See you at the movies! @chintskap

The film will release in 2021 and Deepika is one of the producers. It will be presented by Warner Brothers India, KA Productions and Azure Entertainment. 

2015 Hollywood film 'The Intern' starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway and Rene Russo in lead roles. 2018 Kannada film 'Hottegagi Genu Battegagi' was inspired by 'The Intern' and starred Anant Nag, Radhika Chetan and Gitanjali Rai in pivotal parts. 

Deepika was last seen in 'Chhapaak', a film by Meghna Gulzar. It was based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also marked her maiden production venture. 

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneThe InternRishi Kapoorchhapaak
