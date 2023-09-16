Deepika Padukone Opens Up On Her Bond With Her 'Jawan' Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'There Is Just A Lot Of Love'

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone talked about being part of ‘Jawan’ and shared her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan and how it was special because of the bond they share.

Deepika revealed that she was filming for 'Project K' in Hyderabad when SRK and Atlee met her and explained her part in the movie. She stated that the length of her character didn't matter, but the impact her role was having was enormous.

“I was shooting for ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad, and both of them flew down and came to see me, and they narrated the whole story to me. And told me this very important part of Aishwarya and for me it wasn’t about the length of the role but it was about the impact this character is going to have on the entire film.”

“So for me it was two-fold, one is everyone knows my love for him (SRK), but also the movie was so so special that any actor not just me if they would have offered this part would have said yes to it because it was about the vision and all of us have invested in that vision. For me, it was about the story we are telling, the impact this film is going to have on this amazing audience.”

On working with SRK, she said, “When Shah Rukh and I are working together, we are not just co-stars, it’s not formal, there is just a lot of love and that’s what always comes through in our work.“

Atlee also talked about their chemistry in the film.

Shah Rukh added that the idea of approaching Deepika for Aishwarya in 'Jawan' came to him while she was filming 'Pathaan's' 'Besharam Rang'. SRK said he was sitting and asked if she was ready to play a mother. “Deepika proved that she is a large-size actor, a big-size actor genuinely.”

While Nayanthara was unable to attend the 'Jawan' press conference, she sent a video message in her place. She expressed her desire to be present in front of the media. She expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, saying it meant the world to her. She also congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and praised his energy.

Shah Rukh also said during the press conference, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

During the event, King Khan confirmed the date and cleared all the speculations.

He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep national integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.” Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra are also an important part of the movie.