Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan's next?

New Delhi: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor share a camaraderie that is visible each time we see them together. The duo recently worked together in a commercial and fans love to see them share the frame. It has been a while since we saw these two act in a film opposite each other and if the latest reports are true, this might soon happen!

Yes, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika and Ranbir will join forces for a Luv Ranjan directorial which is yet to be titled.

The report further states that ace actor Ajay Devgn is also a part of the film and that he and Ranbir will be playing father and son.

A source informed Mumbai Mirror that Dippy is currently busy with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' and Ajay is wrapping up 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' whereas Ranbir is busy with Brahmastra and Shamshera. Once the three actors wrap their ongoing commitments, the Luv Ranjan film go on floors towards the end of this year.

Isn't that exciting? Deepika last shared screen space with Ranbir in 2015 film 'Tamasha'.

We can't wait for an official confirmation from the makers or the actors!