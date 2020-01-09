Deepika Padukone screens 'Chhapaak' for Ranveer Singh, their families and Bollywood - See pics

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone turned host on Wednesday evening as she screened her much-anticipated film 'Chhapaak' for her husband Ranveer Singh, their families and her Bollywood colleagues. Deepika draped a blue sequined sari by Sabyasachi for the special evening and looked gorgeous as always. She walked on the red carpet with Ranveer and the couple happily posed and kissed each other on the request of the paparazzi.

Deepika's family - her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha - especially flew down to Mumbai from Bengaluru to cheer for the actress. Ranveer's family - his parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika - too attended the screening. Both the families also posed for the cameras as they made their way to the theatre.

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whom 'Chhapaak' is based, was also invited for the screening. She, too, wore a Sabyasachi sari for the event and was styled by Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani. Director Meghna Gulzar made sure Laxmi had an amazing time at the screening.

Deepika's co-star Vikrant Massey was all suited-booted for the screening. He shared a light moment with Ranveer, with whom he worked in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.

The evergreen Rekha looked elegant in a golden sari.

Here are the other celebs who also watched 'Chhapaak' with Deepika and her team on Wednesday.

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Chhapaak', as mentioned before, showcases the life and struggles of Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays Laxmi while Vikrant stars as her love interest and an activist. It is also Deepika's debut film as a producer.

'Chhapaak' hits the screens on Friday, January 10.