Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's Gehraiyaan trailer will shake your emotions - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Amazon Prime Original Gehraiyaan trailer has been released today. The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan touches upon human relations and what lies beneath it. The story charts the journey of Alisha (Deepika) and Zain (Siddhant), as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone said: “Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.”

“In a manner, this seems like coming back home to me,” Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “I started my journey as an actor with Amazon Prime Video and now Gehraiyaan, a film I am so incredibly proud of will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video! I feel there is a little bit of Zain in all of us. His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable. For each of us, Gehraiyaan is a movie that is all soul and heart, and I am thrilled that the movie will premiere to a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur play in pivotal roles in Gehraiyaan which is jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films. The film will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

Ananya Panday expressed her happiness over working with the starry cast in the film and said: “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path. Tia has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing. I am so glad that the audience can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world. I look forward to the reactions and conversations!.”

Dhairya Karwa added: “It is every actor’s dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audience and I am excited for the global release of Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video, through which the movie will reach viewers across the world. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will cherish forever. I look forward to how the viewers react to the movie.”