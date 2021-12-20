Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi get INTIMATE in their next titled 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya Panday drops teaser! - Watch

New Delhi: Ananya Panday has finally shared the teaser of her next film 'Gehraiyaan' with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The Shakun Batra directorial had been making a lot of buzz ever since the star cast began sharing BTS pictures and videos from the shoot.

Now, the makers and actors have dropped the intriguing teaser of the film which get a digital release on Amazon Prime. The teaser gave a glimpse of the gist of the film, hinting at a secret love affair between Siddhant and Deepika's character.

While Ananya and Siddhant were shown to be dating, the steamy scenes between Siddhant and Deepika tell another story. In the background, we hear the calming original title soundtrack of the film.

Take a look at the teaser:

On Sunday, the trio had shared black and white stills from the film's shoot on Instagram, teasing fans before releasing the trailer.

All of them took to Instagram and shared monochrome stills from the film. In one picture, Deepika and Siddhant could be seen sitting on a beach. In another, the 'Padmaavat' actor was seen resting her head on Siddhant's shoulder while he watched the sunset. There were also behind-the-scenes shots feating Shakun, Ananya and Rajat Kapoor.

Gehraiyaan, which was announced in December 2019 and went on floors in 2020, had wrapped up in August. It will release on Amazon Prime on January 25, 2022.

Co-produced by Johar and Apoorva Mehta, it is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films as the audience would be able to enjoy the performances of a never-before-seen trio of Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant on-screen.

