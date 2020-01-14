Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' Day 4 Box Office update

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone delivered a powerful performance in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The film is based the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie received a warm response and appreciation from the critics but it lagged behind pulling the crowd to theatres in huge numbers.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 21.37 cr. #India biz.

'Chhapaak' not only plays the titular role of Malti in 'Chhapaak' but has also turned producer with this project. Vikrant Massey plays an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

The film has opened in theatres on January 10, 2020, and clashed with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' at the Box Office. 'Chhapaak' is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.

The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.



