Deepika Padukone to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara starrer 'Jawaan' ? Know details

Apart from Jawaan, Deepika and SRK will also be seen in `Pathaan`, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:04 AM IST|Source: ANI

Deepika Padukone to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara starrer 'Jawaan' ? Know details

New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara-starrer `Jawaan`. On Sunday, SRK was spotted with Deepika and `Jawaan` director Atlee in Chennai. Several images and videos have surfaced online in which the duo can be seen getting off the bus at the Chennai airport, leaving fans excited.

"Is Deepika also a part of Jawaan?" a netizen commented. "Woah..another movie together," another one wrote.

Apart from Jawaan, Deepika and SRK will also be seen in `Pathaan`, which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. `Pathaan` marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after `Om Shanti Om`, `Happy New Year` and `Chennai Express.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.Siddharth claims that Deepika will have a magnetic aura in Pathaan.

He said, "I have worked with her very early in her career and have seen her evolve over the years into a completely different and hungry actor. The first look of Deepika Padukone in Pathaan hints at her magnetic aura that people will be a witness to."

"Deepika is a rare actor with a pan-Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone. We can't wait to unveil her character in the film when it releases only on the big screen on Jan 25th, 2023" the `War` director added to his statement.

John Abraham is also a part of Pathaan, which is directed by Sidharth Anand.

