Deepika Padukone To Rule Box Office With Singham 3, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and successful actresses in India, and she has several upcoming films that are sure to be hit with audiences. She has one of the most successful careers in the Hindi film industry, with multiple awards and accolades to her name. Padukone is also one of the highest-paid actresses in India.



Here's the list of Deepika Padukone’s films that are to be released soon

1. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)



'Kalki 2898 AD' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, and is set to release on April 12, 2024. Deepika will play the role of Aswathi, a scientist in the film, which is set in the future and is said to be a visually stunning spectacle.



2. Fighter (January 25, 2024)



'Fighter' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The plot of the film is still under wraps, but it is said to be a patriotic film about a fighter pilot. 'Fighter' is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024. It is a high-budget, ambitious film with a star-studded cast. It is expected to be a visual spectacle with high-octane aerial action sequences.



3. Singham Again (August 15, 2024)



'Singham Again' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment. It is the third installment in the Singham franchise and stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, along with Deepika Padukone as his love interest. The film is also set to have special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal, who play other cops in the same universe.





4. SSMB29

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli reportedly roped in Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan for his next film with south superstar Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively titled 'SSMB29'. While not much is known about the film, it is believed that it would be a pan-India project.