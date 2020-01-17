Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' has a 'disappointing' run at box office, earns Rs 28 crore

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's new film 'Chhapaak' has failed to gain numbers at the box office as compared to Ajay Devgn's 'Taanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which released the same day - January 10 - but has already earned over Rs 100 crore.

'Chhapaak' had a 'disappointing' Week 1, as stated by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and he added that the film will find it tough to make a place in Week 2. As of now, 'Chhapaak' has earned Rs 28.38 crore and Thursday's collections were recorded at Rs 1.85 crore.

"'Chhapaak' disappoints... Lacklustre trending in Week 1... Partial holidays [Tue and Wed] helped marginally... Will find the going tough in Week 2... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr, Thu 1.85 cr. Total: Rs 28.38 cr. #India biz," he wrote.

High hopes were pinned on Meghna Gulzar-directed 'Chhapaak', based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays the lead role and her character is named Malti. Actor Vikrant Massey stars opposite her in the role of Amol, an activist.

'Chhapaak' is Deepika's first film in two years after 2018's 'Padmaavat'. It is also her first film as a producer.

The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.