Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' slowly races towards Rs 26 crore at box office

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' is slowly making it way at the box office, despite being one of the most-awaited films of the year. As of now, the film has earned Rs 26.53 crore. On Wednesday, 'Chhapaak' earned Rs 2.61 crore and the collections have remained static the entire week.

On the opening day, the film had minted Rs 4.77 crore and over the weekend, it made over Rs 13 crore.

Divulging details about 'Chhapaak's box office performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "'Chhapaak' remains static on Day 6... Neither jumps, nor dips, despite partial holiday [Makar Sankranti festivities]... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr. Total: Rs 26.53 cr."

'Chhapaak' released on January 10 along with Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Both the films have huge star value. However, it appears that 'Tanhaji' has been able to convince the audience as the film has already earned Rs 107 crore at the box office and is now eyeing on crossing the Rs 150 crore-mark.

Deepika's 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika plays Malti in the film. She co-stars with Vikrant Massey, who stars as Amol, an activist. Later, the duo falls in love.

'Chhapaak' has been directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika. It is her first film as a producer.

The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.