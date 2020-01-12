Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' vs Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Box Office report: Day 2 collections

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clashed at the Box Office on January 10, 2020. Both the films were high on the buzz word and belong to different genres. While former is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the latter is a period drama.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: #Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *and* collect beyond metros... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz.

Both the movies have shown upward trend on Day 2 and will certainly rake in huge moolah in the coming days.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika turned producer with this venture and Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal part in the biopic.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' is directed by Om Raut. It stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.