chhapaak box office collections

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' witnesses a lull at the Box Office

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' witnesses a lull at the Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone's much-talked-about venture 'Chhapaak' unfortunately did not receive a thunderous response at the ticket counters. The film clashed with Ajay Devgn's period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and the latter fared much better in this movie battle. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared his views. He wrote: #Chhapaak is rejected... Despite no *major release* this week, Weekend 2 shows no spark or enthusiasm... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 32.48 cr. #India biz.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 

In 'Chhapaak', Deepika Padukone not only plays the titular role of Malti in 'Chhapaak' but has also turned producer with this project. Vikrant Massey plays an activist named Amol in the movie who helps Malti in her fight against the open sale of acid in shops.

It has been written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.

The film has been made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and  Rajasthan.

 

chhapaak box office collectionschhapaak collectionsDeepika Padukonechhapaakacid attack survivorLaxmi Agarwal
