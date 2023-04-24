Deepshikha Deshmukh Shares BTS From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

New Delhi: Sources say a massive set has been constructed for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in a remote desert of Abu Dhabi.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh who was recently in Scotland for a month-long action-packed schedule of BMCM is now in Abu Dhabi for an important schedule that is being shot at a massive set erected in a remote desert of Abu Dhabi.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are together shooting for intense action scenes in this extreme weather which has been choreographed by a team of renowned Indian and International action directors.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh is seen looking at the high-intensity shot of Akshay and Tiger. This will be a long schedule in Abu Dhabi.

There has been an immense buzz since the announcement of the movie, looking at how dedicated and focused the team is we are sure, we will be witnessing one of India’s Biggest Action Entertainers this year with 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' Looking at the grand scale on which the movie is being shot, we are sure it is going big scale spectacle filled with mass action set pieces. We can’t wait to know more about this Biggie.